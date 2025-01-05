Tech billionaire Elon Musk has publicly questioned Nigel Farage’s suitability to lead Reform UK, calling for his replacement just weeks after reports surfaced about Musk’s potential financial support for the party.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Musk bluntly stated that Farage “doesn’t have what it takes” to head the political organisation .

The remark came amid increasing scrutiny of the relationship between Musk and the Reform UK leader.

Farage responded indirectly during an interview with the BBC, where he praised Musk’s commitment to free speech. “Free speech is back,” Farage declared, referring to Musk’s criticism of the UK government’s handling of grooming gangs.

However, the relationship between the two figures appeared complicated. Farage sought to distance himself from Musk’s public support for Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist currently serving a jail term for contempt of court.

Reform UK, which was initially founded as the Brexit Party in 2018, has undergone significant transformations under Farage’s leadership. Returning as the party’s leader, Farage was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2024, marking a political comeback.

Farage also maintained close ties with the United States President-elect Donald Trump, a connection that further intertwined Musk’s role in global politics. Musk, who became an adviser to Trump, appeared to be positioning himself as a power player across political and ideological lines.

This latest controversy raised questions about the future of Reform UK and whether Musk’s involvement will further amplify or undermine Farage’s leadership.