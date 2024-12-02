Tech billionaire and Space X boss, Elon Musk has sought a court injunction to halt the OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit structure.

Musk described the move as “illegal,” warning of the potential dominance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the artificial intelligence market.

Musk highlighted that the transition would threaten competitors, including his own AI startup, xAI.

In court filings, Musk accused OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman of abandoning the nonprofit mission they founded together in 2015.

He stated that OpenAI’s acceptance of billions in funding from Microsoft in 2019 marked a pivot toward profit-driven goals, deviating from its original purpose of advancing AI for societal benefit.

Musk’s legal team argued that OpenAI has become a monopolistic entity, stating, “It cannot lumber about the marketplace as a Frankenstein, stitched together from whichever corporate forms serve the pecuniary interests of Microsoft and Altman at any given moment.”

Musk also accused OpenAI of entering agreements that allegedly violate federal antitrust laws, including deals that he claims restrict funding for potential competitors.

OpenAI in reaction dismissed Musk’s claims as baseless and reiterated its commitment to innovation and transparency.

“Musk’s filing again recycles the same baseless complaints and continues to be utterly without merit,” a spokesperson at OpenAI stated.

The filing was Musk’s third attempt to challenge OpenAI’s for-profit trajectory.

Musk had filed a lawsuit in California state court in February, withdrew it in June, and refiled it in federal court in Oakland in August.

In addition to seeking an injunction to halt OpenAI’s restructuring, Musk’s motion also aims to block the company from forming exclusive agreements with investors that he said contravenes competition.

While challenging OpenAI, Musk is also advancing his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, which was launched in 2023.

The company, recently valued at $50 billion has seen its valuation more than double since May 2024.