The ongoing lawsuit between the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Department of State Services (DSS) took a dramatic turn at the resumed hearing when the civil society organisation allegedly insisted that it must be referred to as ‘Registered Incorporated Trustees of SERAP’ as against the name, SERAP it has always used.

Recall that SERAP had in September alleged that the DSS invaded its Abuja office, following the organisation’s letter calling on President Bola Tinubu to probe allegations of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol.

DSS then issued a statement claiming that the visit to SERAP’s office was “a routine investigation” and two of its officials subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against SERAP, claiming over N5 billion in damages.

In the statement of defence and statement on oath filed on behalf of SERAP, counsel to the rights group, Tayo Oyetibo and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SANs said, “One DSS official who came to SERAP’s Abuja office disguised as ‘Sarah David’ to conceal their real identities, in furtherance of the agency’s bad faith and sinister motives.”

The senior lawyers also told the court that “the DSS has no operational habit or practice of engaging with officials of NGOs, whether to establish a relationship with new leadership or for any social purpose whatsoever, and whether in the Federal Capital Territory or elsewhere.”

Describing the new move as a ply to apply technicality to keep dragging the case in court, a security source said SERAP seems to be uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by but instead, it has now resorted to technicalities.

According to the source, “The adage that it is easier to criticise than doing the right thing is being validated at FCT High Court, Maitama. One of the leading civil society organisations that is popularly called SERAP seems to be uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by. Instead, it has now resorted to technicalities.

“At the resumed hearing of the case instituted against it by DSS aggrieved staff, SERAP denied being SERAP. Meanwhile, in the offensive posts SERAP put out, which injured the reputation of the complainants, it said ‘DSS Raids SERAP Office’ and ‘DSS invades SERAP Office’ but now it is insisting that it must be referred to as ‘Registered Incorporated Trustees of SERAP’ denying its own name which it uses.

“Basically, it is assessed that it is doing so to evade justice. It is ironic that SERAP, an advocate for accountability, does not want to account for its actions.”

The security source added however, that in accordance with the rules, parties were directed to file all preliminary arguments for consideration on 10th February 2025.

“As it doesn’t want the matter to proceed to trial, discerning Nigerians are observing how SERAP would riggle itself out of the accountability test the complainants want to subject him to,” the source said.