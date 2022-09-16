The Adamawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has resigned as the party chairman, due controversies surrounding his office.

The embattled chairman was earlier impeached by 25 members of the State Working Committee of the party, citing alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Bilal’s resignation letter, dated dated September 13, 2022, was endorsed by the party’s zonal vice chairman North-East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

Bilal in the letter said he remains committed to the ideals and cause of the APC.

“I write to inform you that I’m resigning from my elected position as the Adamawa State chairman of our great party APC.

“I will be grateful if I will cease from becoming the chairman immediately.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this sudden decision may cause.

“Grateful for the fantastic opportunity you have offered me to serve this great party in Adamawa State.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership.

“I hereby assure you of my unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the ideals of our great party and will do everything legally possible to advance its course,” the letter stated.

The party had since replaced Bilal with his deputy, Samaila Tadawus.