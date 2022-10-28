Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reached out to stakeholders to reduce road crashes especially during “ember months”.

Sokoto State sector commander, Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, who made the call at the flag-off of the ember months campaign in Sokoto, warned motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading and use of expired tyres on their vehicles to curtail Road Traffic Crashes.

He said speeding and overloading largely contributed to road crashes on the highways.

Yusuf-Nadabo said the annual event was aimed at raising awareness on the need for motorists to observe traffic regulations particularly during the ember months.

“The last three months of the year are usually marked by increased vehicular movements; our roads become very busy and drivers want to make more money.

“This is why you see motorists, particularly commercial drivers overloading their vehicles, indulge in speeding, dangerous overtaking and use of unsafe or expired tyres.”

The 2022 ember months campaign has the theme: ”Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive.”