The Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, and the Niger State government, have emphasised the importance of patience as a core value among youths.

They said this during the inauguration of Trustees to manage the N250 million Auwalu Salisu Fund.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago had announced and redeemed the pledge to Salisu, a Kano-based commercial tricycle rider recognized for his extraordinary act of honesty in returning N15 million that he found in his tricycle.

In March, Auwalu was named “2023 Outstanding Young Person of the Year,” for his integrity.

The governor said during the ceremony in Abuja in March that he was making the pledge on behalf of himself, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ministers, the APC Governors’ Forum, and the Niger State government.

He said the money should be used for Salisu’s education, accommodation, and also to help him set up a viable business.

Auwalu also received a scholarship offer for a PhD program at Baze University from Mr. Peter Obi, a fellow awardee and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), during the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference Award.

The seven-member Trustees comprise representatives from the Niger State government, LEADERSHIP Group, the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation, and Auwalu’s family.

At the inauguration in Abuja yesterday, Mrs. Nda-Isaiah praised Salisu’s act of honesty, and also commended the governor for his commitment to keeping his promise.

“Salisu’s decision to return such a significant amount of money is truly inspiring. The temptation he faced must have been immense, but he chose integrity over personal gain.

“Integrity meets integrity. This event is a celebration of integrity and a testament to the governor’s mandate to ensure these funds support Auwalu’s development.”

Mr. Aminu Suleman Takuma, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment, and Private Sector Development, Niger on his part, said patience often leads to great rewards.

Takuma who represented a trustee and the Niger state SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman

said, “Those that want to rush where do they end up? This advice does not only go to the young ones, it also goes to the parents.

“There are so many good things we are not showing out there this has demonstrated the kind of individual farmer governor is this is a gentleman.”

The Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, highlighted the importance of recognising acts of integrity through their annual conference and awards.

He said Salisu’s story exemplified the values that LEADERSHIP seeks to promote and called on others to also fulfil their pledge to him.

The Trustees are: Usman and Special Adviser to the governor on Digital and Strategic Communications, Alhaji Abdulbergy, who was also present at the event; Ishiekwene; Vice Chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mike Okpere; Group Managing Director, .Muazu Elazeh; Salisu’s uncle, Abba Tukur, and Alhaji Bala Kabara.

The Trustees are set to visit Kano next week to meet with Salisu and his family to commence the implementation of the Fund.