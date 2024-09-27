Wanni Danbaki of the former WanniXHandi pair in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show season 9 has hinted at voluntary exit from the House.

Wanni, who has been nursing a broken waist sustained from a task rehearsal, disclosed this on Thursday during a conversation with fellow housemates Ozee, Ocee, Onyeka, and Sooj.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Wanni’s identical twin sister Handi, and her boyfriend Shaun were evicted last Sunday, leaving her with no strong ally in the ‘No Loose Guard’ House.

According to Wanni, her waist injury would be a valuable excuse to leave the house voluntarily on Sunday.

She said, “I’m leaving on Sunday. It’s even easy for me. I can just say, Big Brother, this hip injury is getting to me, I can’t do this anymore.”

Ozee, Ocee, Onyeka, and Sooj, however, discouraged her from making any hasty decision.

However, some Netizens believed that Wanni’s decision to voluntarily leave the show may be due to the return of evicted housemate Ruthie.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Ruthie, who was evicted amid fights with the WanniXHandi twins, was returned to the show on Thursday alongside Chinwe and Dami disguised as Ninjas.