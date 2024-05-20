Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has urged politicians causing political turbulence in Rivers State to sheath their swords as the state is critical to both the region and the nation, saying they cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

Rivers State has been in political turbulence since late last year, sequel to love lost between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor and erstwhile confidant, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

IYC president, Dr Alaye Tari Theophilus made this resolution in a communique issued at the end of a one-day security summit convened with leaders of various youth bodies from the different ethnic nationalities in Niger Delta.

The summit was held at the weekend in memory of Ijaw hero and icon of the Ijaw struggle, Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro on the occasion of his 56th anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was aimed at uniting all youth groups from the diverse ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta region and marked the first instance where leaders of youth bodies across the region have convened to discuss and address pressing issues of mutual concern.

In the communique made available to journalists, the youths reaffirmed their commitment to the unity, development, peace, and security of the oil-rich region, noting that, if the federal and state governments cannot provide development, they will achieve it themselves through unity and dedication to the wellbeing of their people.

They urged the federal government to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of their people, particularly the youth, calling on it to create opportunities for the development and meaningful engagement of the youth.

“On the political stability in Rivers State, we urge the politicians causing political turbulence in the state to sheath their swords. This state is critical to both the region and the nation, and we cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

“The gas flaring effect fund that is being collected by the federal government should be directed to the impacted communities rather than going into the federal government purse.

“We advocate for peace throughout the entire Niger Delta region, not just in Rivers State. Peace fosters development, and we are committed to preventing the current crises in Rivers State from escalating into a breakdown of law and order.

“We call on the governors of the region to unite in combating our common enemies, which are poverty and underdevelopment. We urge the governors to leverage their positions to champion peace and security in the region and to ensure that external forces like Herdsmen do not undermine people.

“We request that the federal government swiftly distributes pipeline contracts among different ethnic groups. While we are not opposed to a single company handling the contracts, we believe that involving multiple leaders from different areas will enhance effectiveness and yield better results.

“We believe that only True Federalism can transform our nation. Therefore, we call on the federal government to initiate a process of restructuring this country as a matter of national importance. The burden of leadership and development is too concentrated in the presidency. True federalism is essential for the prosperity of our nation, and we need it now.

“Given the significant economic resources in the Niger Delta, we urge the federal government to make positive and impactful investments to transform the region into the economic hub of the country.

“The federal government should as a matter of urgency start the implementation of the 3% host community fund for our people to enjoy the benefits of the PIA. We are also appealing to the federal government to remove the NDDC from the T&A in order for the commission to meet up with its establishment act of developing the Niger Delta region.

“As a matter of national urgency, the federal government should through the NNPC direct all IOCS operating in our region to relocate their head office to the Niger Delta region,” the communique reads.