National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the federal government, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, for their dedication to promoting accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

The students’ body particularly hailed the government over the announcement made on May 24th, 2024 as the official date for opening the student loan application portal.

A statement by NANS spokesperson, Senator Gundu Mimidoo Joy, said the announcement is a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting the academic aspirations of our students. This initiative will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden that many students face in pursuing their education.

“The student loan portal, designed with a user-friendly interface, will make it convenient for students to submit their applications and access the financial assistance they need to achieve their educational goals.

“NANS, encourage all eligible students to seize this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to our nation’s growth and development. Education is the key to progress, and this initiative will empower countless students to fulfill their potential and positively impact society.

“We urge students to visit the official portal at nelf.gov.ng to start their loan application process. For any queries or assistance, do not hesitate to reach NELFUND via email at [email protected] or through their social media handles,” NANS added.