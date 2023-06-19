GIFTAC Foundation, Youth Leaders Proffer Solution To Crises In Education Sector

Stakeholders under the aegis of GIFTAC Foundation, Global Youth Leaders, have harped on ways to improve the educational system for African children.

They are GIFTAC foundation, Miss Gift Enwere, European Union Youth, Ms Sheba George, Strategic Partnerships Manager World Vision Uk, Amb Oluwatobi Aigbogun, UNESCO Youth representative, Ms Kenisha Arora, moderated by administrative manager GIFTAC Foundation, Chinaza Enwere, who have celebrated the International Day of the African Child over the weekend, said It was a call to action towards the attainment of good education as an SDG goal.

The founder of GIFTAC foundation, Gift Enwere in her remarks stated that going by the popular saying investment in knowledge pays the best interest, focus should be placed on the plagues faced in the educational sector in Nigeria as it is a catalyst in the attainment of the sustainable development goals. She states that while there are several concerns, the curriculum should be upgraded to one that has a mix of achieving cognitive knowledge ,skills and improves analytical thinking to fit into the 21st Century.

She advocated for the accessibility of technology in education especially for the less privileged children.

On her part, the European Union Youth, Ms Sheba George as a global policy consultant advocated that the SDG 4 (inclusive education) is the foundation for achievement all the other goals.

She stated that there is a large financial gap towards the attainment to inclusive education. In this regards, low income countries suffer the most out of school children as a result of t