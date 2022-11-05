The All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has mourned the death of First Republic Aviation minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Emenike expressed his grief while reacting to the demise of Amechi, who died last week at 93, describing him as one of the country’s foremost nationalists, who served faithfully with all his strength.”

“While we mourn him, we should not fail to appreciate his contributions to national development right from a young age,” he said, adding that the nonagenarian held onto his good principles and ideology until his death.

Recalling the pre-Independent and post-indepedent political activities of Amechi, he noted that the late nationalist was “a very bright star in the political firmament and a colossus that walked the political terrain”.

“Amechi’s legacies that could be beneficial to the growth of our democracy include selfless leadership, well grounded ideology, patriotism, standing for social justice and inclusive governance,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the governorship hopeful, “Nigeria has lost a great nationalist and a fearless crusader of justice, equity and fairness, whose guidance was highly needed as we navigate towards 2023.

He, therefore, urged present political leaders to imbibe the life of selflessness, good leadership and principled brand of politics that defined Amechi’s life as a politician and crusader for social justice.

Emenike condoled with the family of the late elder statesman, the people of Nnewi, Anambra State and Southeast zone in general, adding that they should take solace in the fact that they gave the nation a great man.

The former minister, who was fondly called “The Boy Is Good,” was the last of the members of the famous Zikist Movement that successfully fought for the British colonialists for the country’s independence.