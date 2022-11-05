Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has increased the number of his special assistants on political unit affairs from the initial 100,000 to 200,000 persons.

Wike announced the new figure yesterday while inaugurating the second batch of the first 100,000 Special Assistants from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt.

The governor explained that he has been inundated with requests from Rivers people who appealed to be considered for the appointment.

He explained that the task of the appointees include interfacing with the people to know what they are saying, their assessment of government projects and policies, whether positive or negative and transmit same as feedback to his office through the constituency and ward liaison officers.

He said, “As I speak with you, my mail box almost crashed. People are sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work’.

“Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work. And I can announce to you today, we have increased the number from 100,000 to 200,000.”

Wike therefore, directed all political leaders of the various local government areas to return home to search out trustworthy people among the lot, who they consider that can help the state retain its position in the comity of states.

To those who do not understand the rationale for the appointment, the governor said even if so much has been done, his administration is not taking the remaining few months for granted.