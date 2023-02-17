Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike and the deputy chief whip, House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and other party chieftains have intensified their drive to secure victory for the party’ presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

The party leaders took their campaign for Tinubu and other APC candidate to the Umunneochi local government for the grassroots campaign rally of Abia APC.

Emenike said that Abia should not be found missing in the victory basket of the APC presidential flag bearer, adding that the state would gain a lot by playing politics at the centre.

He reminded Abians that there were strong indications that Asiwaju would be the next president of Nigeria, hence the need for Abia to go the way of APC.

“If you don’t vote for Asiwaju you are demarketing our party in Abia,” the APC governorship hopeful said, adding that all the states with high voter populations would vote for the ruling party and make Tinubu’s victory certain.

Emenike specially noted that APC should be home and dry in Umunneochi, the home local government of the deputy chief whip of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, who has done so much to attract development projects to her constituency.

He urged Abians not to be discouraged by the induced hardship and sufferings caused by the currency redesign policy, saying that they regard voting in the 2023 general election as a sacrifice for a better future.

While noting that the new monetary policy was ill-timed, Emenike pointed out that it was only the APC presidential hopeful that had spoken against it due to his concern for the the masses that have borne the brunt of the attendant hardships.