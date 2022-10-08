Many parts in Nigeria have been submerged by floods ravaging several communities, leaving hundreds dead, whole communities displaced and access roads cut off, with many people stranded and in need of urgent help.

State governments and emergency management teams are struggling to provide relief for many of the displaced persons.

This is just as governors under the auspices of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have been encouraged to meet with the Minister of Water Resources, who has “worked hard on dams and water resources in the country,” to fashion out solutions, and then escalate their conclusions to the federal government towards alleviating the plight of people currently ravaged by flood around the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the advice at State House, Abuja, yesterday, while playing host to the outgoing chairman of NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the incoming interim chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the interim deputy chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the governors had told the President that lives had been lost, and homes and farmlands washed away in states like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for the federal government’s intervention in terms of special funding.

President Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant minister, a report should be sent in “and we will see what to do.”

Governor Fayemi, who exits office in about nine days, personally thanked the president for support to him as Ekiti State helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us, and listened to our pleas. You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” the outgoing NGF chairman said.

On his part, Governor Tambuwal said the flooding creates a frightening scenario for food security, “and we need to plan ahead for dry season farming,” while Governor Bagudu said it was not the time to squeeze credit for the agricultural sector because of the peculiar challenges.

Flooding Triggers Off Power Outage In Lokoja

Social and economic activities in Gadumo, a 200-housing unit accommodation phase 1 and 2, a fast-growing suburb in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State has been thrown into total darkness due to the flood that hit Lokoja, the state capital, and eight other local government areas of the state.

Our correspondent, who visited the area located at the border between Lokoja local government and Ajaokuta local government Areas of Kogi state, yesterday reported that operators of socio-economic activities expressed dismay over decline in sales due to power outage.

As of the time of this report, operators of electricity-based businesses, such as barbing salons, vulganisers, and welders among others were complaining of decline in patronage.

A reliable source from the regional office of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, in a telephone interview with our Correspondent, attributed the power outage to the fact that the flood had hampered efforts of the officials of the company to rectify electrical faults created by the flood in the area.

He said the flood led to the fall of many electric poles, many of which are buried in the flood.

“This development made it practically impossible for our officials to recover these poles and fix them again, hence the power outage in Gadumo and some other areas for now. We are also mindful of the likelihood of electric shocks if the area is exposed to constant electricity because the area is still flooded,” he said.

The source, however, expressed optimism that with the flood receding gradually, efforts were on to rectify the problem soon.

Our Correspondent reports that Gadumo, Adankolo and part of Nataco areas bore much of the brunt of the flood which hit nine of the 21 local government areas of the state.

The flood, which led to the death of six persons through boat mishap at Ganaja village, also affected four other persons who sustained serious burns as a result of gas explosion in the house where they secured temporary accommodation, after they were sacked by flood.

The flood also destroyed over 600 hectares of farmlands and made thousands of residents homeless among other social, economic, emotional and psychological challenges confronting the people of the state, especially the victims.

In Yobe State, an estimated 6,592 people have lost their homes, crops, livestock and personal belongings in the last month due to torrential rains and severe flash floods. Amongst the newly displaced are people previously forced to flee their homes by the heavy rain.

The most badly-hit areas include over 31,000 households affected by floods across 255 communities from 17 LGAs of the state. Gujba (Mutai, Kukuwa Tasha, Buni Gari and Buni yadi), Gulani, Jakusko, Tarmuwa, Geidam and Bade witnessed the worst disaster in nearly half a century.

The floods have also killed people in many communities. About 75 fatalities have been reported as a direct consequence of windstorm/floods with many more lives at risk (from May to date) across 10 LGAs (including 11 due to boat mishaps) and over 200 sustained injuries and were treated for free and discharged”.

Many of the internally displaced people (IDPs) due to the floods were already living in abject poverty, often in overcrowded, makeshift shelters made from plastic sheeting or mud which have been washed away or sustained significant damage.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that hundreds of people are now being forced to shelter in mosques, schools or with relatives or live out in the open, in abandoned buildings, some of which are at risk of collapsing, or in whatever is left of their damaged homes.

Dr. Mohammed Goje, executive secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told LEADERSHIP Weekend that, “This initial findings/assessment is being reinforced by an ongoing Multisectoral Need Assessment (MSNA) currently ongoing across sampled population, assessing the impact on the populations.

Though the torrential rain associated with thunderstorms resulted in flooding that affected the entire country, the impact in Yobe is alarming. Those in flood prone areas and along waterways have been the hardest hit by the floods.

LEADERSHIP Weekend’s investigation showed that over 92 waterpoints and lots of WASH facilities have been affected. This is particularly of huge concern in Jakusko, Bade, Gulani, Mutai and Geidam. In these and many more communities, water is not receding at all or doing so at a very slow pace.

He further revealed that “a total of 6,592 people have been internally displaced across the affected communities. This does not include IDP returnee communities who are just returning and have limited access to farmlands and need specific support on protection as they may face vulnerability and may need to resort to negative coping strategies”.

It was learned that in many of the affected communities, especially Gulani, Gujba, Tarmuwa and Jakusko, access roads have been disconnected, causing difficulty in delivering life-saving supports.

The governor, it was learned, had directed immediate reconstruction and provision of alternative routes and that work has since commenced with three of the 10 roads now accessible.

Speaking on the effects of the floods on agriculture and food production, Goje said “there have been reports of farmlands being inundated and loss of livestock across the affected population.

“However, MSNA is still ongoing, the preliminary report indicates that over 196 communities across the 17 LGAs have lost hundreds of hectares of land due to the flood. Gory images of livestock killed and washed away by the flood have been recorded across some of the communities.”

While schools are just resuming, there have been few reports of the destruction of some schools in Damaturu by windstorm. Another challenge is that schools are resuming and some of the premises are being occupied by displaced persons, which may hinder resumption and academic activities.

To ameliorate the situation with support for the victims, the SEMA boss lamented that “governor of Yobe State has directly engaged with NEMA leadership and the state government had opened communication with both Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD).

After the heavy rainfall witnessed in the state, the governor of Yobe State visited Jumbam and other communities to have an aerial view of affected locations with the aid of helicopter and commiserated with families of Jumbam on the boat mishap.

Also, multi-sectoral onsite assessment was carried out by the deputy governor especially the scene of flooding and collapsed bridges.

“A multisectoral needs Assessment is currently ongoing across 17 LGAs We have successfully relocated some victims in worse hit communities from Gujba, Gulani, Jakusko, Karasuwa and to approved public places and safe host neighbouring communities,” SEMA said, adding that it had provided and distributed first line food to some of the affected populations.

Meanwhile, SEMA also hired boats across Jakusko and Geidam to deliver lifesaving support to hard-to-reach communities, as well as provided daily food ration to displaced victims in Gasma and other transit locations.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend in his office shortly after the incident, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Yarima Lawan Mamoud, urged massive scale-up in emergency relief for hundreds of people in Yobe hit by floods that have already killed many residents across the affected local government areas.

Over six thousand people in Yobe have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across the 17 LGs, leaving hundreds of people in need of immediate support. Since June, hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the floods, and are now living in camps, or with host families.

‘’Rain and floods have been devastating for hundreds of people. We urgently need global support and solidarity for Yobe in these dire times. Our people are suffering due to the floods. We are appealing to NGOs to come to our aid,” he said.

18 People Die, 50,000 Displaced as floods Devastate 21 Niger LGAs, 86 communities

As Niger State recorded an upsurge in cases of flood this rainy season,18 people have been confirmed killed and 50,000 others displaced.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings have revealed that the floods have submerged roads, public buildings, farmlands, and residential houses, especially in Niger south.

Consequently, statistics obtained from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) showed that, so far, floods have submerged 86 communities across 21 local government areas of Niger state.

Speaking on the statistics from his field officers, the director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ahmed Inga, said the statistics issued yesterday were the latest on the flood situation in the state.

“This year alone, about 5,106 farmlands and residential houses have either been washed away or submerged by floods, resulting in colossal economic loss” he declared

Inga however said 18 lives were lost so far this year, which is fewer than 32 people that died last year. He said that of the 25 local governments, 21 were affected by the floods.

He said the most devastating floods were recorded in Mokwa, Gbako, Lavin, Shiroro, Lapai, Munya, and Wushishi local government areas.

The director general added that “86 communities have been severely displaced with many IDPs camps springing up”.

He however said the state had received help from the federal government and an assessment team from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, had visited the state for an on-the-spot assessment”.

Inga described the situation as overwhelming even as he said that the government should not be left alone in providing humanitarian and relief materials to the victims.

He, therefore, called on good-spirited individuals, corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations, and religious and charitable organisations to help the victims in the state.

Natasha Extends Aid To Kogi Flood Victims

Meanwhile, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi Central, Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, has moved to rescue flood victims in Kogi State with the donation of some life-saving kits.

The kits were presented to the flood management committee through the Divisional Police Officer, Ganaja and the chairman, Flying Boat Association of the affected areas.

According to the philanthropist, the donations are part of collaborative efforts to manage the devastating floods ravaging Lokoja, Kogi State capital, and Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta local government area and a host of other communities in the state.

Presenting the items which included sleeveless inflatable jackets, the director-general of the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Campaign Organisation, Hon. Abdulrahaman Badamsuiy, alongside the PDP House of Assembly candidates for Ajaokuta and Okene I, Haruna Ganaja and Yakubu Azamare respectively, commended the efforts of the flood committee, assuring the victims of more intervention that will be of relief.

The Flood Management Committee, through the head of the Flying Boat Association, thanked Natasha for the gesture and concern shown to the people in their trying moment.

Tinubu sympathises with victims of flood in Kogi, Edo, Nasarawa, seeks immediate relief

Also, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his message of sympathy to the governments and people of Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states over the recent flooding that wreaked havoc in parts of the states, especially Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Tinubu, who returned to Nigeria on Thursday evening after a short trip abroad, said he had followed the news of recent flooding in some states while he was away and was particularly touched by the hardship the flood had caused in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states.

The APC presidential candidate, while sympathising with Governors Yahaya Bello, Godwin Obaseki and Abdullahi Sule, urged them to be strong in the face of this challenge and to provide succour to the victims who are still in distress.

Asiwaju Tinubu also called on the federal government and the National Emergency Management Agency to act fast to support the victims with immediate relief materials while the states collaborate with the federal government in finding long lasting solutions to the problem of perennial flooding.

“I returned to Nigeria yesterday evening. And having been following the sad news of flooding that wreaked havoc and brought untold hardship on our people in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states, I sympathise with the governors of these states who as first responders are battling to provide succour and support to the victims. I am deeply saddened by the news of loss of unquantifiable properties, farmlands and huge investments in agricultural produce in Nasarawa.

“The images of this flood in Lokoja and its environment call for a fast and coordinated response to bring immediate relief to our people while the government works on lasting solutions to this problem.”

Flood: Varsity Proprietor Offers Scholarship To Cleric’s 2 Children

Meanwhile, the proprietor of AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, has offered scholarship awards to two children of the late cleric, Sheikh AbdulGaniyu Aboto, who lost his life to the flood disaster last weekend.

Oladimeji announced the award during the Fidau prayer for the repose of the soul of the deceased in Aboto, Asa local government area of the state.

He said the award covers levies from undergraduate to postgraduate levels.

Oladimeji said the beneficiaries can apply for any course of study that is available in Al- Hikmah University.

He described late Sheikh Aboto as a steadfast, contented, pious and peace-loving cleric who would be missed for his non-controversial and non-confrontational preaching, not only in his community but across the entire Muslim environment.

4 Die In Kogi Boat Mishap

Sadly, three students of the Kogi State Polytechnic have reportedly died in a boat mishap while returning home after their examinations. The accident which occurred around Kabawa was said to be as a result of overloading.

An eye witness, Mohammad Abubakar, said, “They used a small canoe that should have carried four people but eight people were inside. When they got to the middle of the water, the small boy couldn’t paddle the canoe anymore and that was the reason they fell into the water.”

Another person died and several others were injured when a boat carrying passengers in Ganaja village lost balance, and the passenger tried to hold on to an electric pole but got electrocuted.

Canoe operators appealed to relevant government agencies to provide safety jackets to reduce the risks in water travel.

Head of public relations of the polytechnic, Uredo Omale, said the institution was yet to get concrete information about the incident, hence it could not speak on it.