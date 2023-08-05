In today’s connected and fast-paced world, wireless technology is putting the human body’s biofield under pressure from constant exposure to harmful ElectroMagnetic Frequencies (EMF), the product specialist, energy, Qnet, Dr. Shafi Shaik, has revealed.

This is even as he disclosed that exposure to EMF radiation could lead to depleted and inconsistent energy levels, low mood, anxiety, depression and lowered immunity, while revealing that one in every four workers suffers burnout.

Shaik, who disclosed this at a media workshop/press conference over the weekend in Lagos, said about 75 per cent of adults have reported symptoms of stress, including headache, tiredness or sleeping problems due to exposure to wireless radiation from cell phones, 5G masts and wireless routers, among others.

“On 31st of May, 2011, International Agency for Research on Cancer, a part of World Health Organisation (WHO) designates cell phones as possible human carcinogen. They found evidence of increase in glioma and acoustic neuroma brain cancer as a result of radiation from mobile phone,” he further revealed.

While it is a known fact that EMFs and other energetic pollutants like 5G radio waves are a constant and real threat to health, Shaik averred that humans cannot do without them, adding that, “We have become increasingly dependent on wireless technologies to assist our everyday lives.”

However, he reiterated that there was the need to protect ourselves from these harmful energies, while disclosing that Qnet, a leading wellness and lifestyle company, has launched the Chi Pendant 4, an innovative wearable health technology that incorporates universally appealing visual design and energy-transforming properties.

“This technology maintains specific frequencies, harmonizing and balancing the wearer’s biofield (energy field), promoting whole-body health and optimal performance for today’s busy lifestyle. The Pendant acts as an energy carrier, to encourage and reinforce similar beneficial energies in the wearer’s body. As a result, the body is empowered to perform, with resilience to stressor in the atmosphere and in daily life.

“Chi Pendant 4 is visually appealing and comfortable to wear, making it suitable for all ages and styles. It is recommended for people who have multiple wireless technologies, like wifi router, smart home system, Bluetooth-enabled devices etc. It is also recommended for people who spend time in a place of work where there are multiple computers and tablets; frequently using phone, tablet or gaming console and having 5G infrastructure in your local area,” he averred.

In the same vein, the vice chancellor of Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said studies have showed that Wi-Fi causes oxidative stress, sperm and testicular damage, while explaining that oxidative stress is an imbalance of antioxidants in the body, which could lead to cell and tissue damage.

“Exposure to EMFs emitted from WiFi can cause DNA defragmentation in sperm cells and slow sperm motility, while heat emitted from laptops can even kill sperm cells outright, all of which negatively affect male fertility. Most of us especially men are fond of putting phones in their pockets, not knowing the excessive damage it causes to them in the area of male fertility. Some of us also sleep with our phones on the bed not knowing the amount of radiation that this devices generate and how dangerous they are to our health,” Adebayo further stated.

Speaking on other products, Adebayo disclosed that the Bio light 3 and the Bio Disc 3, are some of the products launched recently by Qnet, to enhance the human body.

Meanwhile, the regional manager of QNET, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, has assured that the company has zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent actions.

“We assure everyone that we are actively addressing any issues or misinformation that may have arisen and that we are dedicated to maintaining open communication with the media. We expect the highest ethical standards of our workers, distributors and we have instituted strict regulations with processes to safeguard customers from illegal and fraudulent behavior,” Fall assured.