Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has described the long mutual relationship between Kano and Jos in Plateau State as highly beneficial.

Speaking during a visit to the palace of Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, as part of efforts to revive the historical relationship, he said Jos was like a home based on the relationship established by the ancestors, which he said would continue to develop.

He said it was important for them to emulate the friendship their predecessors established by respecting each other, especially as the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, was doing.

He thanked the Gbong Gwom Jos for his reception and requested the other rulers of the emirate to continue giving him good advice that would bring development.

In his remarks, Da Jacob Gyang Buba thanked the emir for the visit, saying he was not surprised considering the relationship between their predecessors.

He assured that he would continue to give all the cooperation and support to ensure that the relationship is sustained for the development of the nation.