The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Hon. Jonathan Asake, says he will use technology to fight insecurity in the state if elected.

Asake made the pledge at a media parley organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna at the weekend.

He said; “Kidnappers have taken over the entire space. We are willing to end insecurity with the new technology using tracking system to monitor insecurity. Insecurity is virtually 60 per cent of people’s problem.”

He promised to ensure adequate security in all parts of the state if given the mandate as the primary responsibility of any government, which is in line with their campaign slogan: Secure Kaduna: ‘Secure Kaduna, Restore Hope’.

“We will focus more on insecurity and welfare of our people, if there is no security there is no welfare. We must secure our land and give our people hope,” he added, noting that the sacking of traditional leaders had also aggravated insecurity in Kaduna State.

He added that his administration, if elected he would ensure inclusive economic and infrastructure development where development projects would be taken to every part of the State.

“We will review some of the government policies such as the sacking of workers and traditional leaders; the government harsh policies must be reviewed. A leader must be emphatic, compassionate and ready to find solution to people’s problems,” he said.

According to Asake, all the 23 local government areas of the state are endowed with human and natural resources.