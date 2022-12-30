The Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Maj-Gen Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar (rtd) has appealed to the indigenes of the state to sustain their support for the federal government and its policies and programmes.

He specifically asked them to support the redesign of the new naira notes and the forthcoming general election and national headcount.

The monarch spoke when he turbanned four new district heads in his palace in Birnin Kebbi.

Bashar advised them to turn out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility by voting candidates of their choice and similarly to present themselves for headcount to ascertain the exact population of the state and the country for proper development plans of the federation.

The royal father, while urging people in the state to accept the redesign of the new naira notes, also advised them to conduct themselves well during the forthcoming elections and headcount exercise. He also extended his salutation to President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.