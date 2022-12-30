The Gombe State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has rejected plans by the state governor Inuwa Yahaya to appoint caretaker chairmen for the 11 local government councils in the state following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen last week.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Gombe, IPAC officials led by the public relations officer Abubakar Aliyu urged the governor to conduct another election to produce new leaders of the councils not caretakers.

According to him, the governor has applied to the Gombe State House of Assembly to appoint caretakers for the councils adding that the Nigerian constitution has stipulated that the system of the local government should be democratic by having elected councils.

“The irregular interval for delaying in conducting the local government election as well as the appointment of caretakers to serve and supervise the administrative functions of the local government as chairmen is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

“Therefore, in opposing the effort to the Executive Governor of Gombe State to appoint Caretakers to supervise the administrative functions of the 11 local Government Councils of Gombe State, we call on the Gombe State Government henceforth to make arrangement for conducting local Government election in Gombe State,” the IPAC spokesperson stated.