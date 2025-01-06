There is no rift between the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Palace has said.

The Emir’s personal assistant, Dr Murtala AbdulRaheem, made the clarification in a statement signed by the Emir’s spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Monday.

AbdulRaheem, who was reacting to a newspaper report (not LEADERSHIP), described the relationship between the governor and the monarch as cordial.

“Gov. AbdulRazaq, Emir Sulu-Gambari at peace with father and son relationship. The Emir enjoys visas, chartered flights, foreign trips, others courtesy of Governor AbdulRazaq,” AbdulRaheem said.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is the only governor that responds to my calls with his physical presence in less than one hour,” the personal assistant quoted the Emir to have said.

He added that: “The stool of Emir of Ilorin and the seat of authority in Kwara State under the leadership of our amiable Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is cordial with constant rapport for the growth and development of the state.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has not only being displaying his strength and competence as “people’s governor” but he has also been showing high regards for the Traditional Rulers Council in the state through regular consultations and welfare upkeep for royal fathers.

“The report on the High Life page of THISDAY newspapers dated Sunday 5th January 2025 with the caption “Who will settle the cold war between Emir of Ilorin and Kwara Governor?” is a deliberate attempt to blackmail the royal stool and the seat of power in the state.”

AbdulRaheem stated that the author of the article neither consulted nor contacted the palace or Government House for clarifications before going to the press.

While setting the records straight, AbdulRaheem said: “Since his ascension to the seat of power as the executive governor of Kwara State, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, has been relating with the Emir as his father with utmost respect, trust, and confidence. There is absolute trust and love between the duo and the Emir always accord him high regards as the number One citizen of the state.

“Emir loves him (governor) and he loves the Emir. Anytime the Emir requests to see him, he will insist that the Emir should not come, rather, he will be the person to quickly visit the Emir despite his very tight schedules both in the state and across the country as the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum. He is the first governor who always responds to the Emir and quickly visits him within a space of less than one hour of telephone calls. All the tours of the Emir are usually sponsored by the governor.”