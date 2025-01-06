Nigerian content creator and comedian, Mark Angel, has opened up about enduring a tumultuous 2024, marked by financial devastation, personal challenges, and a career-threatening scandal.

In an emotional revelation, the skit maker shared that he lost $3.7 million in a failed forex trading venture, plunging him into crippling debt and forcing him to surrender his properties to loan sharks. Reflecting on this difficult period, Mark Angel described it as one of the darkest moments of his life.

“The year 2024 began like every other year, but I had no idea how much it would test me, how much it would break me, yet ultimately reshape me,” Mark wrote.

“It was the year I lost everything. I trusted the wrong hands in forex and lost all my money. Nobody knew except my family and closest circle. The weight of the loss, over $3.7 million, was suffocating. I was drowning in debts, and one by one, I watched all my properties slip into the hands of loan sharks. It felt like my world was crumbling, and in my darkest moments, I considered ending it all.”

Despite the overwhelming adversity, Mark Angel credited his survival to divine intervention and the unwavering support of his loved ones. “But God… If not for His mercies, I wouldn’t be here writing this,” he continued. “He sent angels into my life when I needed them the most.”

He, however, expressed profound gratitude to his close friends, family, and colleagues who stood by him during the crisis. He acknowledged his daughters, Victoria and Mila, for reminding him of life’s beauty, and his ex-wife, Mandy, for extending a hand of kindness. He also praised his son, Schoolboy, and his social media assistant, Bright, for their strength and support.

“Blessing, my friend who became family, never gave up on me. My pastor and his wife stood by me, praying and guiding me. My daughters reminded me of the beauty of life, even when it felt unbearable. And Bright stood as a pillar in moments I thought I’d collapse,” he shared.

Just as Mark Angel began to heal through therapy, another storm struck. A career-shaking scandal, “While I was still trying to heal, undergoing therapy to recover from the trauma, life dealt another blow. A scandal hit, shaking the foundation of my career and questioning the loyalty of those around me. It was in that storm that God began to uncover the truth. He exposed the fake friends, the pretenders, and the ones who had been silently sabotaging my peace and my circle. It was painful, but it was necessary.”

Mark revealed that the challenges of 2024 deepened his faith and taught him valuable lessons. “Through the ashes, He taught me resilience, faith, and the true meaning of grace. I don’t take it for granted that I’m alive today. To everyone who stood with me, prayed for me, and held me up when I had no strength left, thank you.”

The content creator concluded his heartfelt message with a testament to divine faithfulness: “If 2024 taught me anything, it’s that even in the darkest valleys, His light never stops shining.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the revelation came a year after Denilson Igwe, a former associate and skit maker, accused Mark Angel of financial misconduct, claiming he withheld revenue generated from their social media pages. While Mark did not directly address these allegations in his recent statement, he hinted at the challenges of navigating a public career amid scrutiny and setbacks.

Recall that the content creator had a few weeks ago said that he no longer managed comediennes, Emmanuella and Success, saying that the girls were being managed by an agency.