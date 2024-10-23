The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II will on November 25 install his first son, Aminu Sanusi Lamido, a serving police officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), as Ciroman Kano.

LEADERSHIP reports that the title of Ciroman Kano is a significant cultural and political title in the Kano Emirate which is traditionally bestowed on the crown prince or heir apparent.

The title, which represents direct lineage rights within the Emirate also confers responsibilities of managing certain districts on the holder.

Historically, the position was held by prominent figures in the Kano royal family. The Emir’s father, Ambassador Aminu Sanusi held the title until his death in the 1990s.

The last holder of the title was Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, who ascended the throne as Emir of Bichi in 2020.

However, he was removed by the Kano State government after four years alongside his brother, the 15th Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and 3 others.

In addition to the Emir’s son, nine other individuals will be honoured with traditional titles during the turbaning ceremony.

Those to be honoured include Mahmud Aminu Yusufu as Mai Unguwar Mundubawa, Dr. Abubakar Sanusi Usman Shehu II as Dan Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Sanusi (Wambai) as Dan Madami, Arch. Ali Muktar as Sa’in Kano and Sarki Yusuf Bayero ‘Yan Daka as Sarkin Daka.

Others are Abdullahi Idris Bayero as Fagacin Kano, Ado Abdullahi Aminu as Kaigaman Kano, Idris Sanusi as Sarkin Sullubawa, Mansur Isa Bayero as Sarkin Kudu and Abdullahi Sarki Mohammed as Sarkin Yamma.

The turbaning of the Ciroman Kano is seen as an important moment for the future leadership of the Emirate.