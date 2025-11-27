The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has called for the renaming of the University of Ilorin after the legendary Islamic scholar and founder of Ilorin, the late Sheikh Alimi.

Citing the examples of Uthman Dandfodio University, Sokoto and Bayero University, Kano, that enjoy similar status, Sulu- Gambari said Ilorin deserves same status in view of the contribution of the late Sheik Alimi to knowledge and scholarship.

He explained that scholar’s original name is Muhammad Salihu but was given the name Alimi( the knowledgeable) by his co- scholars because of his contributions to knowledge acquisition.

The Emir made the call when he received the management of the University of Ilorin who paid him homage in his palace as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the institution.

The delegation was led by the chairman of the University’s governing council, MrvAbiodun Aluko.

Sulu- Gambari praised the management and students of the University for ensuring a stable academic calendar that has made the university the most sought after institution, but reiterated that he will be happy to see the renaming of the University after the late Sheik Alimi.

The Emir said the management of the university deserved commendation for ensuring a smooth runing of the institution, adding that :” The university has given us a lot of prestige outside Ilorin and it’s not our marking, it’s Allah’s. I am happy about it. I will be the happiest person the day the name of the University is changed to Sheu Alimi University”.

The chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Mr Abiodun Aluko congratulated the Emir for attaining 30 years on the throne of his forefathers.

“Ilorin has given this University a good reputaion all the world, unlike in some other places where Universities have land crisis with their host communities, we have no crisis over land . The University is the most peaceful ,most sort after and better by far”, Aluko said. .

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN) recalled that the 9th Emir of Ilorin and father of the current Emir, Alh Zulukarnaini Gambari made the establishment of the University possible by providing huge expanse of land while on the throne 50 years ago.

Egbewole said the University under his watche “will continue do anything that will uplift the Emirate”

The University had on Monday, September 24,2025 commenced the activities marking its 50th anniversary with healthy walk that drew an impressive turnout of staff, students, alumni, and friends of the institution.

Flagging off the event at the Main Gate of the University, the vice chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole expressed appreciation to the university community for coming out in large numbers, describing their participation as an affirmation to their commitment to the growth and ideals of the institution.

And on Tuesday, the vice chancellor addressed a press conference where among other things, he restated the institution’s commitment to stable academic calendar .

Thereafter he led dignitaries to the venue of the commissioning of the University’s Space Research Centre.

The fiery public speaker and former director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, will today ( Thursday) deliver the 50th anniversary lecture of the University.

The University’s director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the lecture is one of the major highlights of the week long activities marking the grand finale of the institution’s golden jubilee.

The lecture, which is expected to commence at 10.00a.m., will hold at the University Auditorium.