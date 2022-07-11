Deputy chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs and emir of Bade, Alhaji Umar Suleiman, has called for constant prayers for the sustenance of peace and stability in the state.

Umar urged the people of the state to always live by the dictates of Islam and avoid committing sinful acts that could earn them the wrath of God.

The monarch urged Muslims to assist the needy, particularly the orphans, widows and the less privileged, and harped on the importance of peaceful coexistence, without which, no development can be achieved.

He called on leaders to promote equity, fairness and the fear of God and also urged Muslims to devote themselves to praying to the Almighty Allah to address the country’s problems. He charged the people in his Emirate to always be law abiding and live peacefully with one another for the development of the state and the country.

Similarly, the emir of Gazargamu Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Saleh, enjoined parents to invest in the education of their children particularly the girl-child.

The emir called on well-to-do individuals in the society to assist the poor during this period so as to enable them celebrate the occasion with ease. He urged people of the state to continue to pray for continuous peace and stability in the state and the country at large.

“We should continue to pray so that we will have permanent peace and stability in the state, the northern part of the country and by implication in the country as a whole,” he said.