Empowering Students Through Sustainable Learning Environments

Psychologists, scientists, and educators all agree that the environment in which a child learns is crucial for their development. The learning environment, according to many of the theories posited and studies conducted, is the foundation for success in any educational endeavour from childhood to adulthood. More specifically, for a student (be it a child, adolescent, or young adult) to excel within and beyond the classroom, a safe environment that supports their needs and encourages self-expression must be created.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, environmental factors such as place of residence, physical exercise, family income, and education influence the IQ of a child to a great extent. Hence, a child must be provided with an optimal environment to be able to develop to their full potential. Given the importance of this variable in ensuring the success of a student, psychologists like Jean Piaget (in his theory on Schema) and Urie Bronfenbrenner (in his theory on ecological systems) support the prioritization of the learning environment. They call for creating an alignment between the classroom, the home, and the social environment of a child, to foster a sense of belonging. In such environments, students can contextualize concepts and learn at the varying challenge levels presented.

Though these environments are ideal, they cannot be created or sustained without the total buy-in and dedication of educators. Whether it is within a traditional school setting, within the walls of a vocational school, or in the flexible world of virtual learning, the role of educators transcends simply imparting knowledge. Educators cannot create these environments unaided, as they need the support of governments, stakeholders, and private organizations. To achieve this, the approach these institutions leverage must be all-encompassing. This is especially true because the importance of fostering a suitable and empowering learning environment for students from childhood to adolescence, all the way to when they are young adults, cannot be overemphasized.

At a recent gathering of educators in Abuja, hosted by the ‘Phenomenon-Edu Impact’ and ‘1-Million Teachers’, Adeyemi Ojo, the Business Development Manager of BIC, Nigeria stressed the importance of the role of the private sector in empowering youth and supporting self-expression. Starting from within the classroom, moving into the education environment, and extending to the wider landscape, the approach to be taken needs to focus on nurturing a culture of innovation, creativity, and critical thinking. This ensures that the impact made extends beyond the short-term.

On a more granular level, educators and institutions alike need to pay attention to certain foundational elements in creating the best environment for learning. Some of these include:

Provision of relevant supplies to enhance a seamless learning experience.

Whether it is a toddler learning to write the alphabet or an undergraduate on an internship, people learn by doing. This, inadvertently, necessitates the provision of supplies that make the learning expedition fruitful and profitable. This need presents a unique opportunity for the government, relevant stakeholders, and private organizations to truly impact the next generation of learners and doers.

From providing supplies to financial support and beyond, educational stakeholders and private organizations can contribute tremendously to the human and intellectual capital of the continent.

In line with this, according to the Business Development Manager of BIC, the organization is committed to enhancing the learning environments of 250 million students across the world by 2025, which is a cornerstone of BIC’s Writing the Future Together initiative. The company has donated millions of necessary school supplies to students across Africa, to ensure that they have the relevant tools to continue their education. Most recently, to commemorate the Global Education Week in 2022, the company donated over 2.5 million learning materials to schools in need.

Extending support beyond childhood

Learning is a life-long endeavour. Regardless of discipline, there is always something new to learn: a new technique, principle, or invention. This propensity for disciplines and industries to transform continuously with changing times makes supporting learning beyond childhood crucial. As a result, many institutions have committed to creating enabling environments beyond the childhood phases and structures of traditional learning systems.

Resultantly, several organizations have prioritized arts and have recorded far-reaching impacts. For instance, BIC, in 2017, launched Art Master Africa — a continent-wide competition that encourages ballpoint artists to express themselves based on varying themes. Since its launch in South Africa in 2017, the Art Master Africa competition has evolved to include the Junior Art Master competition, ensuring younger creatives have avenues for artistic expression on a global scale. Due to the company’s efforts, in 2021, BIC impacted over 3,700 ballpoint artists through this initiative across different regions in Africa. According