The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, Sen Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has called on the people of the state to shun divisive politics and be careful of antics of individuals and groups of persons bent on religion and tribal sentiment in order to win election or retain power.

This is even as he tasked the electorate to end what he describes as the bad administration, tyranny, injustice and non-inclusiveness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting them out in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Sen Hunkuyi reiterated his stand on inclusive governance that would see him carry everybody along irrespective of age, religion, tribe and language differences if he wins the election.

The guber hopeful who made this known while speaking with journalists said the claims and counter claims that some clergymen have endorsed certain candidates for the governorship election is a distraction aimed at taking away the mind of people from the ills of the APC-led government in the state.

“I think you are aware of a letter by the Kaduna State CAN chairman which endorsed the PDP governorship candidate. We also have audio where some Muslim clergymen have also endorsed the candidate of the APC for governorship election in Kaduna State.

“Where do we go from here? Where a governor that will emerge after the poll will be tagged a governor for Christians or a governor for Muslims in this metropolitan state?”

Recall that a letter in a social media, allegedly written by the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, endorsed the PDP candidate, Isah Ashiru for the next governorship election. Some Muslims clergymen have also allegedly endorsed the APC candidate, Sani Uba.

However, Hayab in a reaction to the alleged letter said he neither wrote nor authorised anybody to write such a letter. He called on the general public to disregard the purported letter, describing it as fake news.

Hunkuyi said Kaduna people should be wise enough to discern what is going on as the governorship and state house of assembly election comes up on Saturday.

According to Hunkuyi, the rain of mal-administration of the APC in the state falls on everyone, both Christians and Muslims. Hence, nobody should allow politicians to play religious cards on them.

Hunkuyi said Kaduna State is known as the centre of learning and he does not expect any sensible person whether citizen or resident of the state to be carried away by religious and tribal sentiments, the line allegedly drawn by some individuals with the sole aim of winning election.

Senator Hunkuyi who said he is more experienced and knowledgeable in terms of complexity of the state than other candidates vying for the governorship position of Kaduna State, dismissed the allegation that he is also running on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Hunkuyi who described the allegation as laughable, said a committee was set up to select his running mate and at the end, an Adara man, Dr Sani Mazawaje was chosen. Dr Mazawaje is a Christian contrary to the allegation.