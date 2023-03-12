Kebbi State commissioner of police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), candidates of the political parties and the electorate of providing adequate security across the state during the March 18 gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

He gave the assurance yesterday at yet another meeting with critical stakeholders on elections in Kebbi State held at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

Kontagora told the stakeholders at the meeting that he summoned the meeting to ascertain the challenges recorded in the last presidential and national assembly elections and suggest how best to improve on security before, during and after the rescheduled gubernatorial and state assembly elections in the state.

He warned political actors from the use of youths and thugs during the conduct of the elections stressing that such actions could jeopardise the whole process of the elections.

According to the CP, the command has procured additional gadgets and manpower in order to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers during next weekend’s poll in the state.