The Senate has ordered the service chiefs to end the killings in Benue State communities.

The Senate told the service chiefs including the Inspector General of Police, and other security agencies to as a matter of urgency deploy security personnel to address the continuing and ongoing attacks in Benue communities by armed terrorists parading themselves as herdsmen.

Specifically, the Senate urged the security agencies to beam its searchlights in Kwande, Ukum, and Katsina Ala local government areas with a view of flushing out the terrorists and restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

This followed a motion sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Memga Udende (Benue North East), stating that no fewer than 50 persons have been killed in fresh attacks on several communities in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala local government areas of Benue State by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

He said some of the communities were attacked as recently as yesterday 5th March, 2024 including Tyuluv, Borikyo, Kundav, Ugbaam, Uyam, Udedeku, Yaaiwa, Nyihemba, Tomatar, Menakwagh, Yiase and Agura all in the Benue North East Senatorial district of Benue State.

Udende said villagers and communities now find themselves targeted on a daily basis by heavily armed terrorist herdsmen, and the toll continues to be staggering as they bear the brunt, with reports of marauders butchering several villagers, leaving many homes completely burnt down and numerous residents still missing while the perpetrators remain elusive and have not been apprehended.

“This pathetic situation and development have inflicted untold hardship on women, children and the elderly, who are trekking long distances in search of a safe haven and awaiting the intervention of security operatives,” he added.

He said in addition to the loss of lives and property, the killings have already impacted negatively on the economic lives of the people and the resultant effect on shortage of farm produce, which is part of the reasons behind astronomical rise in the prices of agricultural produce and inflation in the country.

“Further concerned that despite the public outcry and previous resolutions of the National Assembly as regards the criminal activities of these terrorist parading as herdsmen, there seems to be no visible action on the part of government to curtail, abate or totally stop the criminal activities of these criminal elements;

“Convinced that the utmost concern of and the purpose of government is the security and safety of lives and properties in line with Section 14 (2) b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and there is need to act urgently,” Udende said.

The Senate resolved to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with all the resolutions on the motion towards ending the continued killings of farmers by armed herdsmen in Benue North East and Nigeria at large.

The Senate also resolved to convey a condolence to the people of Benue North East Senatorial District, through a delegation to the Governor of Benue State to find out his efforts on the challenges.

The Senate further commended Emmanuel Memga Udende for his swift response to bringing the matter of the killings to the senate.

The Senate mandated the leadership of the National Assembly to pay a visit to President Bola Tinubu and discuss the security situation with a summarised committee report recommendations on security by the 8,9 and 10th Assembly to order solutions on insecurity.