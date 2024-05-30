Ad

As the governing council crisis drags on without resolution, universities are experiencing increasing turmoil, disrupting academic and administrative functions.

The inability to resolve these governance issues is leading to significant disruptions in university operations, including delays in decision-making and implementation of key initiatives.

This just as the internal governing councils of some Federal universities, including the University of Abuja, have taken legal actions for refusing to allow elected members of the internal Governing Councils to serve out their tenure, as established by the law.

It would be recalled that on May 17th, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointments of no fewer than 555 individuals to serve as Pro-Chancellors/Chairmen and members of Governing Boards for 111 federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

Their inauguration and retreat was slated on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 2024, at the National Universities Commission (NUC).

However, on Sunday the Federal Ministry of Education announced the postponement of the inauguration and retreat for pro-chancellors, chairmen and members of Governing councils of federal tertiary institutions, while crisis continue to rock some universities.

The postponement has also ignited fresh concerns with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) cautioning that the suspension of the inauguration of governing councils for universities could trigger widespread disorder within the academic community.

The union also asserted that the delay undermines governance structures, potentially leading to administrative paralysis and academic setbacks.

In another worrisome development, the University of Abuja’s internal governing council members and five academic staff of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, have taken legal action against their respective managements over planned election of new council members and refusal to allow elected members of the Governing Council to serve out their tenures.

At University of Abuja, a member of the internal Council of the University, Pof. Edmund J.C Nwana blamed the vice Chancellor, Prof. Rasheed Na’Allah for planning an election while their tenure has not expired

We were elected 12th of July 2022, there was a contest in senate and we emerged winners. We were subsequently inaugurated on the 15th of July 2021 for a four year term.

“When the new administration came on board, we were about council assignments until we got information that Council was suspended.

“So, we waited thinking it will be resolved in may be another week, but it has lingered for now almost going into a year.

“As we were watching and listening to know what next government wants to do, the rumours started flying and they are quite serious that our administration here, lead by the Vice Chancellor was planning to call for another election on his own understanding that Council has gone.

“So, we got wind of it and decided that, we don’t have time for any physical engagement or argument so we decided to seek the interpretation of the law, because it is in the art of the University of Abuja.

“So, we sought a legal explanation through the Federal High Court in Abuja a few days ago. So that’s where we are today, he has been served notice of a case that is pending,” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that, University of Abuja, unlike other Federal Universities in Nigeria operates under a governance framework comprising both external and internal governing council members.

While the external council members typically consist of individuals appointed by the federal government, the internal governing council members are typically drawn from within the university community, including faculty members, administrative staff, and student representatives through an election.

On their part, the five academic staff of UNN have dragged the management of the university to the Federal Court High sitting in Enugu for refusing to allow elected members of the Governing Council to serve out their tenure.

The aggrieved academics argued that they were elected for a four-year tenure as internal members of the governing board but they were not allowed to continue in office after the dissolution and reconstitution of governing councils of the Federal Universities.

The applicants, namely Professor Joshua Umelifekwem, Professor Uchenna Odo, Professor Kenneth Oforkansi, Mr. Fimbar Eneogo and Dr. Aaron Agbo, through their counsel, Chidioke Ezeh were praying the court for an interlocutory injuction restraining the university from conducting fresh election into the governing council of the institution.

The applicants, in a motion on notice, said they were distinctively elected as internal members of the governing council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from the various categories of Senate, convocation and congregation.

They stated that they have their distinct memoranda to council, election results, notice of meeting and minutes of meetings.

The suit equally urged the court to construe relevant provisions of interpretation Act as to what constitutes four-year under the law.