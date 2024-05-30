Ad

Ondo State government has disclosed that it will soon build a rehabilitation centre to cater for people with mental disorders as a result of the abuse of drugs, which the government blamed for the majority of the mental health challenges in the state.

The commissioner for health, Dr Banji Ajaka disclosed this during the Mental Health Submit organised by Niger Delta Youth Council/Health Circle Initiative in partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akure, the state capital.

At the summit held at the State College of Health Technology, Akure with the theme:” Creation of Awareness and Building A Supportive Mental Health in Niger Delta Region”, Ajaka noted that the burden of drug abuse is on the rise and becoming a public health concern in Nigeria.