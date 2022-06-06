The joy of the residents of Wukara community on Airport Road, Abuja, knew no bounds when the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, marked his 54th Birthday on Saturday.

The pastor commissioned a borehole project and gave out welfare materials in the community, which had been battling water scarcity. The project was fully funded by the church to give succour to the residents.

Inaugurating the borehole, Pastor Enenche stressed the importance of giving, saying that it was the responsibility of the church to make a difference and show light to the world by offering humanitarian services where needed.

On what motivated the project, he said: “Our motivation is the love of God. The Bible says God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. And we believe that the authenticity of Christianity is the practicality of the love of God.

“People can’t see God, but they can see what we do. They can see what church do. And that is why we came here to show this community made up of a mix up of religions, lots of different tribes, to show them the love of God, especially on a day like this, the fourth day of June, my Birthday that I decided to appreciate God in His goodness and mercy towards me by showing his goodness to others.

“For as long as human beings exist, human needs remain. And if human needs remain, the need to continuously alleviate those needs, continue for as long as human beings exist. So, we do to the extent that God gives us the power. We may not be able to do everything but to the extent that we have the power and the resources to go ahead and do it.”

He highlighted other projects executed by the ministry, including road construction in different communities, borehole, scholarship awards and donations to the underprivileged.

Overwhelmed with joy, the district head of the community, Ibrahim Dalhatu, lauded Dr. Paul Enenche and the church for always reaching out to the society through their humanitarian projects.

He hailed the quality of the borehole and prayed to God to continue to uplift the church.

In another development same day, The senior pastor also commissioned a project and a newly built Dunamis church branch at Dafara Area of Kuje, Abuja.