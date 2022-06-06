About 13 Northern Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has no preffered presidential candidate in the party primary election.

The revelation came shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the governors at the State House, Abuja on Monday. Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said the northern governors have agreed that power should shift to the South.

The governors are also expected to meet with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party later on Monday by 5pm. The President’s meeting with the APC governors from the North was the fourth parley in his effort to have a harmonised position prior to the national convention of the party, which kicked off in Abuja on Monday.

The governors in attendance were chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong, Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.