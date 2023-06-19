Energy Cost: Stallion Group Showcases Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle

Stallion Motors Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership in the Nigerian automobile industry with the commendation of the company’s Hyundai Kona EV, Nigeria’s first locally produced electric vehicle by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Produced from its Lagos plant, the Hyundai Kona EV is projected to be the toast of Nigerian automobile enthusiasts and corporate organisations given the advantages it brings on energy costs, environmental friendliness and overall rest of mind.

The company showcased the first locally produced electric vehicle at the Thursday meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC with Vice President Kashim Shettima saying that the prospects for electric vehicles in Nigeria as being bright.

Vice President Shettima test drove the vehicle in the company of the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu.

The Hyundai Kona first introduced in Lagos, Nigeria in 2020 is sold with five years of battery warranty and 5 years of vehicle warranty.