FCMB Offers N100m To SMEs For Asset Finance

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is offering the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) access to get N5 million to N100 million loans to finance the purchase equipment needed to grow and expand their businesses.

This, the bank is doing through its SME Asset Finance Facility even as over 25,800 SMEs have accessed this facility so far.

FCMB has provided about N45.9 billion loan guarantee support to SMEs with inadequate collateral coverage in the start-up stage and has disbursed over N637.08 billion in loans to entrepreneurs.

With a four years repayment option, this asset finance facility is open to early-phase businesses of less than five years and growing SMEs to help fund new equipment addition or replace depreciating assets to sustain growth trajectory.

Speaking on this development, the group head of Business Banking at FCMB, Mr George Ogbonnaya, said, SMEs in Nigeria have what it takes to be more productive and contribute more to economic growth. However, they face a major challenge, the capacity to raise funds to acquire modern equipment and other assets.