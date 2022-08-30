ENGIE Energy Access, one of the leading Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) and mini-grids solutions providers in Africa, with a mission to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions and life-changing services with exceptional customer experience, has elevated ‘Demilade Oresanya to the role of global marketing manager.

In this role, Oresanya will own the development of the overarching marketing strategy for ENGIE Energy Access across Africa, and work with the country marketing teams to scale and implement this strategy across all nine countries that ENGIE Energy Access is present in – Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Prior to this role, Oresanya was head of Marketing and Communications at ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria where he led the Marketing, Trade Marketing, and Corporate Communications functions for the firm’s arm in Nigeria, a role he resumed just eight months ago in January 2022.

Oresanya joined ENGIE Energy Access from Unilever, where he was Brand Manager for the Savoury Business segment, delivering double-digit growth on both Knorr and Royco.

He started his marketing career as an intern with Insight Publicis, right after returning from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as Nigeria’s student representative.

to participating in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), he also interned with STB McCann Lagos.

Post NYSC, he joined leading PR agency, Red Media Africa where he was Communication Associate before joining Alcoholic Beverage Giant, Diageo, first as a Retail Sales Executive from where he was promoted to Assistant Brand Manager for the Guinness Trademark.

Few years down the line, he joined international oil & gas firm, Total Energies as a Marketing and Communications Specialist where he was responsible for driving Marketing Initiatives for their multiple business verticals. Exiting Total Energies, he joined multinational confectionery giant, Perfetti Van Melle, where he was initially Brand Manager responsible for the Mentos & Chupa Chups trademarks (gum & candy) before his last role as Brand Manager for the Candy Category, overseeing Mentos, Alpenliebe & Chupa Chups candies for the business.

Oresanya holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Professional Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.