The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has expressed optimism that Nigerian produce especially palm oil and seafoods have the potentials of yielding more revenues to add to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if properly harnessed and packaged for the international markets.

The agency, therefore, charged Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs to add value to their products especially oil palm and seafood to enable them compete favourably in the global market.

Speaking during a one day workshop on the theme: ‘Export Potentials in Akwa Ibom State’ for Exporters, organised by NEPC in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital yesterday, the deputy director and Trade Promotion Adviser, Mrs. Pauline Ndulaka, advised exporters to brand their products from extracting , processing to packaging .

Ndulaka observed that though the state has other products to harness, oil palm and seafood were necessary due to their comparative advantage and their high-income generation capacity.

She regretted that although the state has an abundance of exportable products in its domain, they were yet to be harnessed effectively.

She therefore urged potential exporters in the state not to allow challenges and uncertainties posed in international trade to discourage them from investing in export business like their counterparts in other states.

“Akwa Ibom state in the South-South listed Palm Produce and Seafood as one of her major One-State-One-Product (OSOP), though there are other products and solid minerals to harness.

“In recent times, unique exportable products from Nigeria such as local foodstuff, fabrics, and spices have become promising business opportunities in the international market.

“And these types of products present unique opportunities for entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom state,” she added

Ndulaka, assured exporters of continued support for them to be able to export their goods and services to other nations.

In his opening remark the director general, of the Association of Nigerian Exporters,(ANE) Prince Idiong Joseph urged exporters to take export seriously to earn hard currency.

Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Camillus Umoh while declaring the workshop open commended NEPC for her effort to diversify the economy through non-oil exports in line with the vision of the federal government.