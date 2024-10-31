A body of Nigerian engineers has issued a stern caution to the Chairman of the House Committee on FERMA, Hon. Engr. Aderemi Abasi Oseni, over his recent outburst against the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The engineers under the aegis of Nigerian Forum of Engineers in Public Service (FEPS) said Hon Oseni’s outburst was a reprehensible attempt to blackmail President Bola Tinubu and frustrate his insistence through the minister on adherence to due process, efficiency and zero tolerance for corruption in budget processes, award and execution of contracts under the present administration.

The forum in a statement signed by its coordinator, Engr. Olatunji Badmus yesterday, berated Oseni for seeking to “discredit President Bola Tinubu in the eyes of Nigerians by mischievously attempting to discount the numerous achievements of the administration on road infrastructure across the country as well as settlement of inherited liabilities and debts since its inception in May, 2023”.

The forum also described as appalling that Hon. Oseni created a false impression to the public that the minister was present and made submissions at the hearing which it said validated allegations that the lawmaker is hand in gloves with some corrupt and unpatriotic contractors whose nefarious activities have been checkmated, to run down the administration.

Stating that ongoing road projects across the country belies the position of the lawmaker and reflect the administration’s commitment and prudent management of resources, the forum accused Oseni of playing the script of some failed contractors who are “bitter that no projects were awarded to them under the result-oriented Tinubu administration”.

It said Oseni as an engineer ought to rather appreciate and celebrate President Tinubu’s massive achievements in road infrastructure.

The forum which noted landmark projects including the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after maintenance, the coastal road, and the intervention in various trunk roads across the country commended the minister for hands-on approach of engineering expertise, which is in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to rapid development in the country.