The minister of state for Trade and Investment (Industry), Senator John Owan Enoh has assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the industrialisation of the country and job creation for the teeming youths.

He stated this during resumption at his newly reassigned ministry by President Tinubu, yesterday. He said that the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu will focus on job creation which can be achieved by industrial revitalisation and revolution.

Fielding questions from journalists during his maiden engagement at the ministry where he was welcomed by the permanent secretary, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, directors and top officials of the ministry, the minister stated that President Tinubu was intentional in appointing him to head the industry arm of the ministry due to his commitment to the industrial revolution of the country.

The minister who was warmly received by the staff further said that the warm reception he received on assumption of duty demonstrated that the staff of the ministry were committed to turning things around for the industrial growth of the country.

Upon resuming duty, the minister, accompanied by the permanent secretary, convened an introductory meeting with senior personnel comprising directors, department heads, and unit heads. He expressed gratitude for their warm reception. He said: “I am delighted to be here, having been reassigned by the President as Minister of State for Trade and Investment with a focus on Industry. I extend my appreciation to the permanent secretary for his show of friendship. Since my appointment and arrival at the building, everyone has extended a warm welcome”. The minister speaking on the energy exerted by the staff, he said “The Permanent Secretary has attested to your dedication, which is truly encouraging. Your warm reception implies approval, and I am thankful.” “The Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry functions as a unified entity, despite the presence of two ministers”, he said with emphasis.

Senator John Owan Enoh opined that it is the responsibility of the ministry to promote economic growth, development, and competitiveness, as well as its key function in stimulating economic growth, employment, and elevated living standards for the citizenry. The minister pointed out that increased industry contributions to GDP and employment statistics will directly impact the country’s overall prosperity. “The higher the country’s GDP and employment statistics, the better the country does, and until we achieve that, the country is never industrialized”.

The permanent secretary, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi in his response, welcomed the minister and further assured him of cooperation and commitment to drive industrial revitalisation and revolution mandate given to him by the president.

The minister sought the active cooperation of ministry staff to achieve an elevated work pace. Furthermore, he assured staff that his office would be situated at the ministry’s main secretariat, located at the Old Federal Secretariat, in accordance with standard procedures.