Consistent with its commitment to broaden and deepen it members in other aspects of life outside engineering profession, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has at the weekend trained members on management skills.

This training is part of the NSE Abuja Branch, general meeting which holds at the end of every month. This month topic is; ‘Essential etiquette cooperate:key to polishing the professional edge’ held at the NSE’s headquarters Abuja.

Speaking at the sidelines of the lecture, the president of NSE Abuja Branch, Engr Benjamin Okoh, said this training has become necessary because engineers never have time for social lives.

He said, “In every day of our lives we think about engineering and we get to certain age in our lives may be in 60th for those who are working in public offices. May be for those who are civil service, at 60th you will be talking about retirement or even before you will retire, you will not be talking about social life.

“So as a chief engineer, once you get to assistant director, you are no longer talking about designs, but you must have trained people who will be doing designs. So you will be talking about management.

“Now if you do not have management skills you will not be able to manage an organization and that is why we introduced all these such skills to discusse other different topics of lives.

“Today our topic; is cooperate etiquette, key to sharpening professional age and it is all encompassing in the sense that it does not talk about electrical nor mechanical but it only focus on the general way of life. And that is what we want to enshrined in our members so that them too will begin to learn other ways of life apart from engineering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the guest speaker, chief executive officer Marcee Mega Communication Resources Ltd, Christie Elojoh Adejoh, noted that the most important thing to do as a professional is how you present yourself to others in the workplace matters.