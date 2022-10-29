Oil and gas multinational company, Shell has declared $9.5 billion in earnings from its operations in the third quarter of 2022

This is even as the oil giant announced a new share buyback programme resulting in an additional $4 billion of distributions, which we expect to complete by our Q4 2022 results announcement.

Chief executive officer, Shell Plc, Ben van Beurden, said the company plans to increase the dividend per share (DPS) for the fourth quarter, which will be paid in March 2023, by an expected 15 per cent subject to Board approval.

Beurden said: “we are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell’s portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.”

He described it as robust result from a resilient portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Robust performance in a turbulent economic environment with lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with Q2 2022. Adjusted Earnings of $9.5 billion in Q3 2022, with Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 billion.

“Strengthening and simplifying the portfolio through the energy transition with completion of the Spring Energy (India) acquisition, participation in the North Field South LNG expansion (Qatar) in October, the Rosmari-Marjoram field FID (Malaysia), the announced Aera Energy divestment (California, USA) and the acquisition of Shell Midstream Partners (USA).

“Disciplined cash capex: expected to be in the $23 – 27 billion range in 2022, evenly split between our Growth, Transition and Upstream pillars.