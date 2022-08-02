Chris Murray set a new Commonwealth Games record on the way to winning gold in the Men’s 81kg weightlifting final.

The Sport and Exercise Science graduate posted a combined total of 325kg (144kg snatch; 181kg clean & jerk) to take victory ahead of Kyle Bruce of Australia in second and Canada’s Nicolas Vachon in third.

The 23-year-old’s gold is Loughborough’s thirteenth medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with its athletes achieving five gold, five silver, and three bronze.

“I can’t sum it up. I’ll be in my room tonight still not being able to put it into words. It’s truly incredible,” Murray said.

“To come out and hit personal bests on the biggest stage, I’m so overwhelmed with that feeling and I didn’t even care what medal I got at that point because I’d done what I needed to do.

“You can’t ask for any more than personal bests. The coaching team did an amazing job at guessing the weight that I needed. They were right and thank goodness they were.”

