The England’s Football Association (FA) will again remind Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi about kit regulations but he will face no formal action after writing “Jesus loves you” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband during a match against Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

The England international, who played the full 90 minutes of Palace’s 1-0 win, had already been given a first warning hours before the Ipswich match. Guéhi wrote “I love Jesus” on his rainbow armband for Palace’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Guéhi faced a possible FA charge for breaking Rule A4 of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations, which forbids any religious messages or slogans on clothing.

A modification was made to the Laws of the Game last summer to make it clear that all captains “must wear an armband which is simple and conforms to the requirements of Law 4 relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising.”

The rainbow-coloured armbands, which feature the branding of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community, were issued to all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of last weekend’s matches.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner played down Guéhi’s actions in his post-match interview on Tuesday.

“Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well,” Glasner said. “We spoke about it. He’s no child, he’s an adult, he has his opinion and we respect it.”

That Guéhi, a devout Christian, chose to write the religious slogan on an armband supporting LGBTQ+ issues could been seen as an aggravating factor.

A Stonewall spokesperson told the BBC: “It has been incredible to see so many football teams at all levels support our campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all.

“When we see clubs show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, it helps people feel safe and welcome both on and off the pitch. It is up to individuals to choose if and how they show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.”

Ipswich midfielder Sam Morsy, who is a practicing Muslim, was the only captain to refuse to wear the armband last weekend. He again wore the usual black version for the clash with Palace.

The FA considers Morsy’s decision to be a matter for the club and the individual and does not contravene any kit regulations.