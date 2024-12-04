Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has on behalf of the other governors approved the appointment of Umar Musa Gulani as Director General of the North-East Governors’ Forum.

This was contained in a statement released on behalf of Governor Zulum who is also the chairman of the forum by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Prior to his appointment, Gulani was a Director, General Services at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation where he served between 2019 and 2022.

He also served as a representative of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) from 2014 to 2019 and as Deputy Director, Department of Planning, Ministry of Defence between 2011 and 2013.

Gulani holds Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Maiduguri in 1985.

He attended several management and leadership courses, including Leadership Training UN-Habitat in 2003 and International Human Resource and Personnel Management Course in 2005.

The statement added that Zulum urged the new Director General to bring in his wealth of experience in public service and governance to steer the affairs of the forum.

While congratulating the newly appointed DG, Zulum expressed gratitude to the outgoing acting Director General, Mohammed Yusufari for his service to the forum and the region at large.