The Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other prominent Nigerians have called for increased women’s inclusion in governance to enhance community development at all levels.

In his address at the 24th National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), held in Lagos, Eno, who his deputy, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, represented, emphasized the necessity of integrating women into governance processes.

He described the conference as a vital platform for advancing development ideas and underscored the importance of women’s full participation in achieving progress.

Eno highlighted that addressing gender challenges is essential for Nigeria’s advancement and expressed confidence that gender equality could lead to more significant achievements and a more inclusive governance structure.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s efforts to empower women, youths, and businesses.

He affirmed that his government’s THEMES PLUS agenda aims to create opportunities for all Lagosians, ensuring they can realise their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu also urged continued support for President Tinubu’s leadership and encouraged conference participants to leverage the event to effect positive community changes.

In her welcome address, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Chairperson of COWLSO and wife of the Lagos State Governor, urged women to be proactive and overcome barriers to gender equality. She stressed women’s vital role in society and called for prioritising their well-being to build a more equitable world.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the conference addresses women’s challenges, promotes independence, and supports their full potential. She noted that the committee has positively impacted over the past five years and remains dedicated to fostering change and supporting women across Lagos State.