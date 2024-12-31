Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has signed the N955 billion 2025 “Budget of Consolidation and Expansion” into law.

The Governor assented to the bill at the State Executive Council (SEC) Chambers of the Government House, Uyo, with the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong alongside members of SEC and some members of the state legislature in attendance.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Governor Eno commended the lawmakers for what he described as the expeditious passage of the appropriation bill, and lauded the synergy and unity of purpose between the executive and the legislative arms in the implementation of government policies and programmes.

He sued for sustainable partnership and collaborations to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people in line with his administration’s ARISE Agenda blueprint covering Agriculture, Rural development, Infrastructure and Social Empowerment

LEADERSHIP recalls that the House of Assembly had on Tuesday December 24, 2024, passed the 2025 budget into law, following the adoption of the report by the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation and Finance, Dr Itoro Etim (Uruan State Constituency).

Following the adoption, the House had dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report, after which it was read the third time and passed into law by the lawmakers.

The budget has a component of recurrent expenditure of N300 billion and N655 billion for capital expenditure.

The 2025 budget outlay represents a 3% increase from the N923.412 billion revised provision of 2024.