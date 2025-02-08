A businessman, Prince Uzo Nwosu Jnr, has emphasised that the transformative power of entrepreneurship and education were the requirements to drive sustainable development in Nigeria.

Nwosu, who’s the Chief Operating Officer of Zomax Properties Limited, made the assertion in Lagos on Wednesday, while being honoured by the Centre for Leadership and Creative Entrepreneurs in Africa Ltd/GTE (CELCE-AFRICA), for being an agent of youthful entrepreneurial development across Nigeria.

At the forum put together by CELCE-AFRICA to commemorate the United Nations International Day for Education, the non-governmental organisation celebrated innovation and leadership geared towards advancement of entrepreneurial initiatives amongst young entrepreneurs.

The body bestowed its prestigious Global Entrepreneurship Award on Prince Nwosu Jnr at the Rockview Hotel Conference Center in Festac Town, Lagos.

According to CELCE-AFRICA, Prince Nwozu Jnr was counted worthy of the award, having made significant contributions to the entrepreneurial landscape of the country.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the award, Prince Nwozu harped on the importance of education as a catalyst for economic growth and social change.

Nwozu said that, “This award is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of all those who believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and education.

“Together, we can create opportunities that will shape the future of Nigeria.”

The Director General/CEO of CELCE-AFRICA, Ambassador Kingsley Enwelim Nwanze, earlier expressed the commitment of the body to always support entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of innovation across Africa, adding that the theme of this year’s celebration focused on “Artificial Intelligence and Education: Preserving the Human Agency in Automation.”

“It highlights the importance of humanity in our pursuit for technology, particularly Digital Technology.

“The organisation aims to create platforms for collaboration and knowledge sharing, ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped with the skills and resources needed to thrive in a competitive global economy,” he stated.

Ambassador Nwanze noted that, “Prince Uzo Nwosu Jnr’s recognition at this esteemed event underscores the vital intersection of education and entrepreneurship, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and contribute to the development of their communities.”

The event brought together distinguished guests, including government officials, business leaders, educators, and youth advocates, all united in their mission to promote entrepreneurship and education as key drivers of sustainable development.

Students from private secondary schools in Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency of Lagos State were also in attendance to grasp hands-on entrepreneurial nuggets from achievers in the sector.