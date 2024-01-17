The Enugu State Government has issued a 20-day ultimatum to contractors handling its ongoing road projects to accelerate the completion of all phase one projects across the state or face sanctions.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Enugu State, Mr. Gerald Otiji, gave the warning on Tuesday during an inspection of several projects. Otiji maintained that failure to meet the specified deadline would result in sanctions following both legal regulations and the terms of their contracts.

The ultimatum was deemed necessary following Governor Peter Mbah’s directive that all ongoing urban road projects must be promptly concluded.

Addressing the contractors, Otiji stated, “We are making it very clear that it is unacceptable to our government the slow pace at which some of these construction firms are going about their jobs. Though they have been doing quality work, we want them to double their efforts and deliver within time.”

Otiji urged the contractors to work tirelessly to meet the deadline, stressing that companies failing to comply would be blacklisted.

While commending some contractors for the timely completion of projects, including the Phone Village Road, Fire Service, New Haven Market Road, College Road, Dayspring/Lagos Street, Police College, and Agbani Road, Otiji expressed the government’s determination to ensure that all roads were connected for the seamless movement of people and goods.

“I have just reminded them of the consequences of not meeting up with the timeline pegged for them at the inception of the contract. We have paid them. So, they have no excuses to make. We will be tracking their progress daily because I have instructed them for a daily report,” said the commissioner.

He reiterated that Governor Mbah had declared a state of emergency on infrastructure, highlighting the administration’s commitment to fulfilling all obligations outlined in the Social Contract with the people of the state. Otiji called on the public to support the governance process by reporting acts of sabotage, vandalism, and suspected attempts to subvert the peace of the state.

(NAN)