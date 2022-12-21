Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Enugu, has pledged to work for the electoral victory of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Peter Mbah in the 2023 general election.

The church made the declaration at the Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Enugu, yesterday when Methodist bishops, priests, leadership of the laity and worshippers drawn across the state converged to pray for Mbah’s success at the polls.

Addressing Mbah and his entourage, Hon. Chuks Nnamegbo, who spoke on behalf of the laity, said the church members, as a way of exercising their political rights, had resolved to be partisan in the coming election and take sides with the best candidate, who has the capacity to deliver good governance and fulfill electoral promises.

Nnamegbo maintained that Mbah had unveiled the best development plans for the state.

“We are members of this diocese, and let me declare that we are not going to be neutral. We are going to vote Barrister Peter Mbah as our next governor. The Methodist Church will vote for Dr. Mbah because he is the best candidate for the job,” he stressed.

Speaking earlier, the Archbishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh, commended Mbah for seeking the face of God in the journey to Enugu’s Government House, praying God to grant him his heart’s desires.

The archbishop, who reiterated that the church remained apolitical, however, insisted that it would not fold its arms and watch evil men take over the reign of leadership in the state and in Nigeria.

While quoting biblical passages, Archbishop Edeh maintained that it is God’s wish for the church and Christians to play their civic role in the society, including participating in the processes of bringing righteous leaders into leadership positions.

Reacting to the church’s prayer and endorsement, Mbah said it was an honour and privilege for the church to pray for his success in the 2023 governorship election, adding that his vision and mission statements were consistent with that of the church, which is to improve the welfare of the people by lifting them out of the pit of poverty.

Mbah, who recalled how the church helped in shaping his moral compass, worldview and intellectual horizons, stated that those values had made him a responsible, dedicated, and hardworking citizen craving to serve humanity in different ways.

He re-affirmed his desire to end poverty in the state by creating massive job opportunities for the youths, women and the citizens in general.

The gubernatorial candidate expressed confidence that, by partnering with the church, especially with their spiritual support and prayers, the unprecedented vision of making the state an attractive destination for investment would be realised.