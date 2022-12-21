President Muhamamdu Buhari yesterday in Abuja declared his readiness to leave the Presidential Villa Abuja and return to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, at the end of his tenure next year.

He made this known when he received members of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya) at the Presidential Villa, commending the Islamic group for promoting religious tolerance in the country.

The president told the group led by Sheikh Muhammad Khalifa Niass, Khalifa of the Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya), that he valued so much their roles in promoting stability in several African countries.

Buhari, who thanked members of the group for their fervent prayers for his administration and the country, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said he was looking forward to returning to Daura, his hometown in the next five months, at the end of his tenure.

During the courtesy visit by the Islamic group, Sheikh Tijjani Shehul Hadi Almauritany offered prayers for the president, the country and Nigerians while the recitation of the Holy Quran was conducted by Sheikh Abdullahi Lamine.

The Khalifa of the association, Sheikh Niass, in his remarks, drew attention to the biography of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, SAW, and the lessons Muslims can imbibe from his way of life.

Emphasizing the need for genuine repentance, according to the teachings of the Holy Quran, Sheikh Niass pledged that the Attijaniyya movement would continue to promote peace and unity, in accordance with the teachings of Holy Scriptures and Islam.

Khalifah Niass also told the story of his late father, Sheikh Ibrahim Niass’s close association with Nigeria and its people, dating back seventy years, saying that the family was determined to continue to build on the relationship.