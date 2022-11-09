The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has constituted its State Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general elections, according to the director-general of the state chapter of PDP campaign organisation, chief Ikeje Asogwa who disclosed this at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu.

Asogwa, who doubles as the director-general of the campaign organisation of the PDP guber candidate, Dr Peter Mbah, explained that the party constituted 1,795 people into various committees for the purpose of the campaign.

“Today, we want to announce our state campaign council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off.

“Today, our town hall meetings in the 68 development centres across the state are commencing at Aninri local government area” he stated. Asogwa further disclosed that Dr Eric Oluedo was appointed as the secretary-general, while Dr Dan Shere, Hon Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Rt Hon Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi were appointed as deputy directors for North, East and West Senatorial zones, respectively.

Directors of other committees announced by the campaign DG are Dr Emeka Okeke (administration), Barr Nwabueze Ugwu (compliance), Ogbonna Asogwa (contact and Outreach), Chinedu Onu (corporate/Private Sector coordination), Olangwa Ezekwe (Diaspora), Prince Emeka Odo (Finance), and Rt Hon. KGB Oguakwa (inter-party affairs), among others.

Also appointed as directors, according to Asogwa are Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo (research and strategy), chief Nana Ogbodo (communications and campaign spokespersons), Dr Kingsley Ebenyi (reconciliation), ACG Sam Aneke (security and safety), Hon. Prince USA Igwesi (Support Groups and Coordination), Engr Chinedu Ani (Technical and Systems), Uwakwe Ezeja (Trade Unions and Trade Associations), Emeka Onah (Vitico) (Transport), Ricky Agu (Voter Education), Hon. Rita Mbah (Women Coordination), Hon. Uche Nwobodo (Works), Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye (Youths mobilization), Engr John Nwakoby (Non-indigenes), and Beloved Dan Anike (Grassroots Mobilization)